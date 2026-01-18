Delhi-Meerut road revamped: NCRTC hands over wider, safer 9-km stretch to PWD | Details Each dual carriageway now spans 10.5 meters, ramping up capacity and safety along this bustling route. Key upgrade: about 6 km of fresh drains on both sides deliver lasting sewerage and anti-flood measures, banishing persistent waterlogging.

New Delhi:

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) handed over a crucial 9.3-km stretch of Delhi-Meerut Road- from Meerut Tiraha to Duhai's Eastern Peripheral Expressway- to the Public Works Department (PWD) after full reconstruction and widening. This upgrade addresses years of wear from heavy traffic, enhancing commuter safety and flow beneath India's pioneering Namo Bharat corridor.

Comprehensive restoration amid mega rail project

NCRTC took charge of maintaining this busy, densely populated route in 2018 during Namo Bharat (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut) construction, which runs along the road's median. Heavy vehicles and monsoons had battered the original 7-meter-wide carriageways, causing damage and waterlogging.

The agency rebuilt the entire stretch while keeping traffic moving: barricades confined rail work to the median, and side-widening minimized disruptions. Post-completion, barriers lifted, revealing a fully restored road now open below the operational viaduct.

Widened carriageways and robust drainage for smoother travel

The dual carriageways expanded to 10.5 meters each, boosting capacity and safety on this high-traffic artery. A game-changer: nearly 6 km of new drains on both sides provide permanent sewerage and flood-proofing, ending chronic waterlogging. Service lanes now flank Namo Bharat station entries/exits, ensuring seamless passenger access without clogging main lanes.

Beautification and safety features elevate the corridor

Beyond functionality, NCRTC prioritised aesthetics- a green belt replaces stark dividers under the viaduct, cutting glare from oncoming traffic and beautifying the drive. These touches make the route visually appealing and safer for all users.

Phased handover as 'Namo Bharat' expands

Namo Bharat services launched in October 2023, extending to Meerut South by August 2024, ferrying thousands daily. Road segments have returned to PWD in phases; this handover completes the Meerut Tiraha-Duhai leg. NCRTC's efforts underscore balancing ambitious infra like India's first regional rapid rail with everyday road reliability.