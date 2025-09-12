Delhi government to unveil Rs 3,000 crore projects on PM Modi's birthday - Check details Twenty-five small fire tenders suited to work in narrow, congested areas as well as outlying parts of the city, will also be flagged off during the 15-day Seva Pakhwada.

New Delhi:

The Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight), which will kick off on September 17 on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see the unveiling of projects worth Rs 3,000 crore by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Public Works Department (PWD), along with the launch of 101 Ayushman Mandir centres and 75 drones developed by girl students. During the 15-day campaign by the BJP government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate five newly-constructed hospital blocks, including major expansion at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Bhagwan Mahavir Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya.

75 drones developed by girl students

One hundred one Ayushman Mandirs will be launched by Shah on that day. He will also launch 75 drones developed by girl students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), an official said.

In a collaboration with the Delhi Police, trained women personnel will operate these drones for surveillance purposes across the city to boost women's safety and policing, he added.

Twenty-five small fire tenders suited to work in narrow, congested areas as well as outlying parts of the city, will also be flagged off during the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, another official said.

The Delhi Jal Board and PWD projects worth Rs 3,000 crore will also be launched, officials said.

Seva Pakhwada to turning point for Delhi

"This Seva Pakhwada will mark a turning point for Delhi. With projects worth thousands of crores, we will be setting new benchmarks in public service and modern infrastructure. These efforts are not just about development, but they are about service to society," Delhi minister Parvesh Singh Verma said.

According to officials, the long-awaited Delhi Drainage Master Plan, providing a comprehensive roadmap to tackle waterlogging and flooding across the capital and ensuring long-term resilience against extreme weather, will also be launched.