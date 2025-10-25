Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26, Minister Naidu inaugurates future-ready facility The modernisation has significantly boosted Delhi Airport’s capacity to accommodate surging passenger volumes. Now operating three terminals- T1, T2, and T3- alongside four runways, IGI Airport is equipped to handle over 100 million passengers each year.

New Delhi:

Delhi now boasts a modernised and tech-driven passenger hub as the newly upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is officially set to reopen. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the refurbished building today in a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The terminal will become operational for travellers from the night of October 25–26, marking the beginning of the winter schedule.

A landmark modernisation for India's busiest airport

The upgraded T2, operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) under the GMR Group-led consortium, has been thoroughly redesigned after a four-decade legacy. Initially built by AAI, the terminal was temporarily closed in April 2025 for a comprehensive modernisation project. It has now been reimagined into a futuristic, passenger-centric terminal capable of handling 15 million passengers per year.

The modernisation enhances Delhi Airport’s ability to manage rapidly growing air traffic. With three operational terminals (T1, T2, and T3) and four runways, IGI Airport can now serve more than 100 million passengers annually, reinforcing its stature as India’s largest aviation hub and one of Asia’s premier transit centers.

Minister highlights India’s global aviation ambitions

At the inauguration, Minister Naidu emphasized India’s rapid transformation into one of the world’s largest civil aviation networks. “Under the globally acclaimed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming our airports into world-class transit hubs at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

Citing Delhi’s growing significance, he added, “Handling nearly half of northern India’s passenger traffic and managing around 50,000 daily transfers, Delhi has emerged as a preferred transfer hub. The revitalised Terminal 2 reflects India’s spirit of being connected, competitive, and caring.”

Innovation and passenger-centric upgrades

The future-ready T2 integrates state-of-the-art technology aimed at delivering a seamless travel experience.

Key innovations include-

Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) systems for independent check-in, reducing wait times.

Six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) with improved accessibility and safety features.

Virtual Information Desks offering real-time flight updates, navigation assistance, shopping and service information, Wi-Fi coupon generation, and live chat support.

Modern ceilings, skylights, and flooring, creating a bright and inviting ambiance.

Enhanced facilities for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM), ensuring inclusivity and comfort for every traveler.

The upgraded electrical, fire safety, and HVAC systems improve air quality and operational safety. A high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS) now provides live updates supported by intuitive wayfinding signage.

(Image Source : REPORTER.) Delhi Airport terminal 2.

Optimised airline operations across terminals

With the reopening of T2, flight operations across all three IGI terminals have been strategically redistributed for balance and efficiency-

IndiGo will operate from all three terminals-

T1: Existing domestic flights T2: 6E 2000–6E 2999 series domestic flights T3: 6E 5000–6E 5999 series domestic and all international flights Air India will shift about 60 domestic flights from T3 to T2. Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air will continue operations from T1.

Together, Air India and IndiGo will manage around 120 daily domestic flights from T2. IndiGo alone will operate approximately 1,700 weekly flights from IGI across its three terminals, as part of its 2,200+ daily national flight operations.

Strengthening Delhi’s position as a global transit hub

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar described the refurbished T2 as a “significant milestone” in Delhi Airport’s transformation journey. “Terminal 2 now combines smart design, advanced technology, and improved accessibility to offer a seamless, world-class passenger experience,” he noted. “This balanced distribution of flight operations will further elevate efficiency, operational excellence, and passenger satisfaction.”

Minister Naidu added that with optimal use of available space, Delhi Airport could eventually handle up to 130 million passengers annually, cementing its role as India’s aviation epicenter and a top-tier global transit hub.

(Image Source : REPORTER. ) Delhi Airport terminal 2.

A future shaped by partnership and innovation

The redevelopment reflects the collective vision of DIAL, GMR Airports Limited (GAL), and strategic partner Groupe ADP to modernize India’s aviation infrastructure through sustainable, technology-driven design. GAL, one of Asia’s largest airport operators, continues to develop and manage airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and overseas in Southeast Asia while pioneering new aviation models such as digital airport ecosystems and Aerotropolis developments.