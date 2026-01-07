Construction cost to go up as Uttar Pradesh govt hikes development fees for major cities, details here Previously, the first amendment rules provided some relief for those seeking to construct residential plots of 100 square meters and commercial plots of 30 square meters.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has set a new development fee for various cities. The latest move will ensure that a uniform rate will apply to each city in the state. While in Ghaziabad, the development fee has been kept at Rs 4,170; the charge will be Rs 2,475 in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra. In this regard, the Department of Housing and Urban Planning has issued a notification regarding the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development (Determination, Levy, and Collection of Development Charges) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025.

Previously, the first amendment rules provided some relief for those seeking to construct residential plots of 100 square meters and commercial plots of 30 square meters. This was done by doing away with inspection fees and setting the permit fee at just one rupee for building plan approvals. According to the second amendment, some rules have been modified, while a uniform development fee rate for different cities has taken effect.

The Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Planning, P. Guruprasad, has issued an eight-page revised regulations notification. It says that the development fee for obtaining building plan approval in the Ghaziabad development area has been hiked from Rs 2500-3208 per square meter to Rs 4170, while for Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra, the fee has been changed from Rs 1400-2040 to Rs 2475.

Moreover, for other cities in Uttar Pradesh, such as Muradnagar, Modinagar, Loni, Bareilly, Gajraula, Moradabad, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, the rate has been fixed at Rs 1,510 per square meter. The development fee has been set at Rs 1,070 per square meter for Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad, Khurja, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Khatauli, Hapur–Pilkhuwa, Baghpat–Baraut–Khekra, Firozabad–Shikohabad, Unnao–Shuklaganj, and Pt. Deendayal Nagar.

Notably, following the Supreme Court’s stay on the collection of building permits, development permits, and inspection fees by development authorities under a previous government order, the state government has paved the way for fee collection by framing new regulations under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act.