Commercial LPG prices slashed by Rs 51.50, no change in domestic cylinder rates Analysts believe the latest reduction in commercial LPG rates will offer a minor cushion to eateries, dhabas, and small-scale food operators, many of whom grapple with rising costs. Though the cut is not substantial, it is expected to marginally ease expenses.

New Delhi:

The oil marketing companies announced a reduction in the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders on Sunday (August 31), bringing marginal relief to hotels, restaurants, and businesses. The revised rates will be effective from Monday (September 1).

Commercial LPG becomes cheaper

According to the revised pricing, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,580, reflecting a cut of Rs 51.50 per cylinder. Industry sources said the reduction comes as part of regular monthly revisions linked to global fuel benchmarks and input costs.

Domestic cylinder prices unchanged

The prices of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, used in households for cooking, remain unchanged. This means consumers will not see any relief or increase in their kitchen fuel bills at the start of the new month.

Impact on businesses

The reduction in commercial LPG is expected to provide some respite to eateries, hotels, dhabas, and small-scale food businesses, which rely heavily on commercial cylinders for daily operations. Industry insiders noted that though the cut is modest, it will marginally ease operational costs, especially in urban centers where demand is high.

Monthly price review mechanism

LPG rates are revised monthly by oil marketing companies based on international energy price movements and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. While domestic LPG prices are closely monitored for public welfare considerations, commercial cylinder prices are more directly aligned with prevailing global trends.