Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 16.5, domestic remains unchanged

In a monthly assessment, the state-owned oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect. As per the latest revision, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 16.50 with effect from today.

The commercial cylinders are mostly used in hotels, restaurants, factories, chemical labs and other industries. These price adjustments are expected to impact these commercial establishments and small businesses as they rely heavily on it.

Commercial LPG price in Delhi

As per the revised prices, in Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,818.50 from today. Meanwhile, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by Rs 4. Earlier in November, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 62.

Domestic use cylinder rates remain unchanged

However, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders have not been altered. Notably, the revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

Meanwhile, the oil-retail companies have increased the jet fuel price by 1.45 per cent, marking the second straight month of increase after two rounds of reductions in September and October. Like the LPG, jet fuel prices are also decided on the first day of every month.

