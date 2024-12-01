Air travel likely to become costly as jet fuel prices surge by 1.45 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative Image

The air travel is likely to become costly as the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel was hiked on Sunday by 1.45 per cent in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends. The ATF price was increased by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 91,856.84 per litre in Delhi- home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Meanwhile, prices in Kolkata were increased to Rs 94,551.63 per litre. In Mumbai and Chennai, the prices were increased to Rs 85,861.02 and Rs 95,231.49 per litre. The latest hike is the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices. Rates were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per litre (3.3 per cent) on November 1.

Back then, the hike came after two rounds of reduction which had taken the rates to their lowest level this year. On October 1, the ATF price was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per litre) and by Rs 4,495.5 per litre, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate. The rate hike can have implications for airfare which could hurt the passengers planning to travel in the upcoming holidays.

Meanwhile, the state-owned corporations have also increased the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders which are used in hotels and restaurants among other places. However, the cost of the domestic LPG cylinder of 14 kg remained unchanged

(With inputs from agencies)