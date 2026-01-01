Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 111 on New Year's Day, PNG becomes cheaper in Delhi, NCR

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 111 on New Year's Day, PNG becomes cheaper in Delhi, NCR

According to Indian Oil, a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,691.50, up from Rs 1,580.50 previously.

Domestic gas cylinder prices remain stable.
Domestic gas cylinder prices remain stable. Image Source : PTI/File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

According to Indian Oil, a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,691.50, up from Rs 1,580.50 previously. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Lpg Png Gas Cylinder
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\