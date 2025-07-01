Commercial LPG cylinders get cheaper by Rs 58.50, domestic rates unchanged | Check revised prices With the onset of July, there's big relief for LPG consumers. Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The revised rates came into effect on July 1, 2025.

Oil marketing companies announced on Tuesday that the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 58.50, bringing the new rate to Rs 1,665, effective from July 1, 2025. The revised prices will offer much-needed relief to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that depend heavily on 19-kg LPG cylinders for their daily operations.

Check revised rates here

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) website, new LPG prices have come into effect from July 1, 2025. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced across major cities, bringing relief to commercial users.

Here's a breakdown of the revised prices:

Delhi: Reduced from Rs 1,723.50 to Rs 1,665.00 — a cut of Rs 58.50

Kolkata: Reduced from Rs 1,826.00 to Rs 1,769.00 — a cut of Rs 57.00

Mumbai: Reduced from Rs 1,674.50 to Rs 1,616.50 — a cut of Rs 58.00

Chennai: Reduced from Rs 1,881.00 to Rs 1,823.50 — a cut of Rs 57.50

Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive monthly cut in commercial LPG prices. Earlier in June, LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 24. Prior to that, on May 1, prices were slashed by Rs 14.50 per cylinder and in April prices were slashed by Rs 41 per cylinder.

No changes in LPG domestic cylinder price

There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking in the latest revision. While commercial LPG cylinder rates have been reduced, household cylinder prices remain unchanged.

LPG prices differ across states, influenced by local taxes and transportation costs. In India, around 90 per cent of LPG consumption is for household cooking, with the remaining 10 per cent used in commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors.

LPG cylinder prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on the first day of each month. These price revisions are primarily based on fluctuations in global oil prices, the exchange rate of the Indian rupee, and other prevailing market conditions.

The recent reduction in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is especially beneficial for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and various commercial establishments that rely heavily on these cylinders for daily operations. This cut provides much-needed relief to the food and hospitality sector, which bears a significant portion of fuel-related expenses.

