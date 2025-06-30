Ghaziabad to get new township near Delhi-Meerut expressway, authorities initiate land purchase from 8 villages A private consultant has been commissioned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), aimed at expediting the project near the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Ghaziabad:

In what comes as a significant development from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to move ahead with the proposed Harnandipuram township project. In an announcement, the officials said that a private consultant has been commissioned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), aimed at expediting the project near the Delhi-Meerut expressway. In two months, the first phase of the DPR is expected to be completed.

GDA’s media coordinator, Rudresh Shukla, has confirmed collaboration with a private agency, which has already started the work on the preparation of the report. Tenders were invited in the month of April for getting a consultant onboard, and afterwards, the private consultant thus has been given the task to work on the report.

The proposed township is near the Delhi-Meerut road and the RRTS corridor. It is expected to feature state-of-the-art facilities, which also include easy access to the metro and RRTS. Enhanced connectivity, along with modern amenities, is a notable attraction as far as the township is concerned. Moreover, efficient power management and street lighting are other facilities being promised.

Along with the DPR, the GDA has also started to work on the process of purchasing land directly from farmers for the first phase of the township. Land is to be procured from several villages, including Nagla Firozpur Mohan, Champat Nagar, Mathurapur, Shamsher, and Bhandara Khurd. In total, the authority seeks to purchase land from eight villages.

Additionally, the GDA’s plans also include a new elevated road, which will provide direct and improved connectivity for Harnandipuram township residents going to Delhi. The road is proposed to be modeled after the existing Hindon elevated road, which is known for signal-free travel from Karhera Rotary to UP-Gate, according to a News18 report.