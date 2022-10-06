Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
Multinationals are starting to see India as global manufacturing base, says Citigroup Global Co-Head

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 18:09 IST
Multinationals are starting to see India as a global manufacturing base, which will positively impact small- and mid-sized businesses, Citigroup Global Co-Head of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory, Manolo Falco said.

Speaking to ANI, Manolo Falco said, "For us at Citi, there is a tremendous opportunity to support India's capital and advisory needs. Recent Government policies on logistics, hydrogen, EV will support further growth, self-reliance & efficiency."

