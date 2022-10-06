Multinationals are starting to see India as global manufacturing base, says Citigroup Global Co-Head

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Multinationals are starting to see India as a global manufacturing base, says Manolo Falco, Global Co-Head of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory, Citigroup

Multinationals are starting to see India as a global manufacturing base, which will positively impact small- and mid-sized businesses, Citigroup Global Co-Head of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory, Manolo Falco said.

Speaking to ANI, Manolo Falco said, "For us at Citi, there is a tremendous opportunity to support India's capital and advisory needs. Recent Government policies on logistics, hydrogen, EV will support further growth, self-reliance & efficiency."

ALSO READ | Government plans to auction 22 mineral blocks in next two months

ALSO READ | Government approves Rs 26,000 crore to install 25k mobile towers | DETAILS

Latest Business News