Stock Market holiday on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Here’s whether markets will be open today The Indian stock market (BSE and NSE) will operate as usual on February 19, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, but settlement of stocks and funds will remain closed due to a banking holiday in Maharashtra.

Non-business day for debt and liquid mutual funds

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has declared February 19 as a non-business day for debt and liquid mutual fund transactions. Orders placed in debt and liquid mutual fund schemes on this day will be executed on February 20.

As per an official circular, "The subscription orders in all Debt and Liquid Mutual Fund schemes (including L1 and L0 category schemes) placed on February 19, 2025, will be reported to the respective registrars on the next business day, February 20, 2025."

Investor points to remember while trading on February 18-19

Investors are advised to note the following effects on trading and settlement:

Buying shares : Stocks purchased on February 18 or 19 will reflect in demat accounts on February 20.

: Stocks purchased on February 18 or 19 will reflect in demat accounts on February 20. Selling shares : Funds from stock sales made on February 18 or 19 will be credited on February 20.

: Funds from stock sales made on February 18 or 19 will be credited on February 20. Intraday profits : Any intraday profits made on February 18 will not be reflected in the account balance on February 19.

: Any intraday profits made on February 18 will not be reflected in the account balance on February 19. BTST (Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow) restrictions: Investors cannot sell shares bought on February 18 as settlement will only take place on February 20.

Why is February 19 a settlement holiday?

Settlement holiday is the situation when stock trading is active but clearing and settlement operations are suspended on account of a bank or depository holiday. All settlement operations will resume on the following working day, February 20, as banks in Maharashtra would be closed on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Investors should schedule their trades in advance so that there would not be any deferment in stock settlements and fund credits.

