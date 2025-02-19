Trump signs executive order to expand IVF access, reduce treatment costs President Trump signed an executive order expanding access to IVF and reducing treatment costs. The move aimed to make fertility care more affordable for American families.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order intended to increase access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and make the treatment more accessible to Americans. The action comes as part of the administration's initiative to combat the cost of fertility treatments and promote family building.

As per a White House fact sheet entitled "President Donald J. Trump Expands Access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)," the order puts policy suggestions first to guarantee stable access to IVF and strive to lower out-of-pocket costs and enhance health plan coverage.

Addressing high IVF costs

The White House recognised that IVF treatment may cost anywhere between USD 12,000 and USD 25,000 for a single cycle, with several cycles needed in order to achieve a pregnancy. The new executive order also aims to find policies that drive the high expense of IVF treatment and recommend legislative remedies where appropriate.

"The order recognizes the importance of family formation and that our nation’s public policy should make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children," the White House statement read.

Slumping fertility rates a worry

The executive order follows the context of declining fertility levels in the US. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data, over 85,000 babies were born via IVF in 2021. Nevertheless, the overall U.S. fertility rate reached another all-time low in 2023, falling 3 per cent from 2022. Between 2014 and 2020, the fertility rate fell by 2 per cent every year, sparking fears over long-term demographic trends.

White House commends Trump's action

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commended Trump's move, highlighting the potential to enhance access to IVF and reduce costs. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she stated:

"PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF! The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."

With this executive order, the Trump administration is looking to solidify reproductive healthcare policy and to make sure IVF continues to be an accessible choice for families facing infertility.