Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks closed on November 7 and 8? | Check state-wise list

Chhath Puja 2024: Banks in some states will remain closed for four consecutive days due to Chhath Puja and the weekend. On November 7 (Thursday), banks in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be closed for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja. The next day on November 8 (Friday), banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for the morning Arghya of Chhath Puja and the Wangala Festival.
Following this, banks nationwide will be closed on November 9 (Saturday) for the second Saturday, and on November 10 (Sunday).
Complete List of Bank Holidays in November
- November 1 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur due to Deepawali, Kut Mahotsav and Kannada Rajyotsav.
- November 2 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Lakshmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year Day.
- November 3 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.
- November 7 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya) in states like Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
- November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Vangala Festival in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.
- November 9 (Saturday): All banks will remain closed across the country due to the second Saturday of the month.
- November 10 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.
- November 12 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Igas-Baghwal in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.
- November 15 (Friday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima/Rahas Purnima in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.
- November 17 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.
- November 18 (Monday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka.
- November 23 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. All banks will remain closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
- November 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.
