Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks closed on November 7 and 8? | Check state-wise list

Chhath Puja 2024: Banks in some states will remain closed for four consecutive days due to Chhath Puja and the weekend. On November 7 (Thursday), banks in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be closed for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja. The next day on November 8 (Friday), banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for the morning Arghya of Chhath Puja and the Wangala Festival.

Following this, banks nationwide will be closed on November 9 (Saturday) for the second Saturday, and on November 10 (Sunday).

Complete List of Bank Holidays in November

November 1 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur due to Deepawali, Kut Mahotsav and Kannada Rajyotsav.

November 2 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Lakshmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year Day.

November 3 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya) in states like Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Vangala Festival in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

November 9 (Saturday): All banks will remain closed across the country due to the second Saturday of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.

November 12 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Igas-Baghwal in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.

November 15 (Friday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima/Rahas Purnima in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.

November 18 (Monday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka.

November 23 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. All banks will remain closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

November 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country.

