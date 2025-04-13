CGHS rule changed: No application needed, Govt to auto-issue health cards to all eligible employees The Health Ministry has mandated automatic issuance of CGHS cards to central government employees contributing to the scheme via salary deductions, even if they haven’t applied for it. This removes bureaucratic hurdles and ensures access to health benefits.

CGHS card latest update: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the rules related to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), making it mandatory for all eligible central government employees to be issued a CGHS card if monthly contributions are being deducted from their salary — even if they have not applied for the card. According to a report by The Financial Express, the ministry has issued new guidelines instructing all ministries and departments to ensure that CGHS cards are issued to such employees automatically. The move is aimed at addressing cases where employees continue to contribute monthly towards CGHS but are unable to access the scheme’s healthcare benefits simply because they have not submitted a formal application for the card.

No need to apply separately for the card

The Health Ministry clarified that CGHS is a compulsory scheme for central government employees whose place of residence falls under a CGHS dispensary area. In such cases, CGHS contribution from their salary begins automatically, and a separate application for the card is not required. The ministry has now directed administrative branches to take responsibility for issuing CGHS cards automatically to all eligible employees.

In cases where employees do not respond despite repeated notices, the ministry said that concerned officials must be informed to initiate appropriate action. This marks a shift in responsibility from individual employees to the departments concerned.

Move expected to benefit many central employees

The change is expected to benefit a large number of central government employees who are currently contributing to the scheme but have not received a CGHS card. It also aims to reduce bureaucratic delays and ensure smoother access to government health facilities.

By shifting the onus of issuing the card to the department, the government has highlighted its intent to streamline service delivery and reaffirmed its commitment to employee welfare. The revision underlines the importance the Centre places on ensuring accessible and efficient healthcare support for its workforce.