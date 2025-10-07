Cabinet approves 4 multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 24,634 crore: Check details The four projects, covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, will expand the existing Indian Railways network by approximately 894 km.

New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four multi-tracking railway projects with a total cost of approximately Rs 24,634 crore. The four projects, covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, will expand the existing Indian Railways network by approximately 894 km.

These projects include:

Wardha - Bhusawal - 3rd & 4th line - 314 kms (Maharashtra)

Gondia - Dongargarh - 4th line - 84 kms (Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh)

Vadodara - Ratlam - 3rd & 4th line - 259 kms (Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh)

Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4th line – 237 kms. (Madhya Pradesh)

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately. 3,633 villages, which have a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Rail connectivity to prominent destinations

The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rock shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara falls, Nawegaon National Park, etc., attracting tourists from across the country.

According to a statement, this is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grain, steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways, being an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs of the country, reduce oil import (28 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (139 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of six crore trees.

With PTI inputs