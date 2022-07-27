Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
Govt approves BSNL revival, merger with BBNL, saturation of 4G services in all uncovered villages

BSNL revival: The Modi cabinet approved Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the BSNL, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2022 17:36 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights

  • The Modi cabinet approved Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the BSNL
  • It also approved merger of BSNL and BBNL
  • Govt also approved project for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages

BSNL revival: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revival of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the merger of Bharat Broadband Network (BBNL) and BSNL, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

The Modi cabinet approved Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the BSNL, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet also approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages of the country through the Universal Service Obligation Fund, at an estimated cost of Rs 26,316 Crores, Vaishnaw further said.

