Govt approves BSNL revival, merger with BBNL, saturation of 4G services in all uncovered villages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights The Modi cabinet approved Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the BSNL

It also approved merger of BSNL and BBNL

Govt also approved project for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages

BSNL revival: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revival of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the merger of Bharat Broadband Network (BBNL) and BSNL, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

The Modi cabinet approved Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the BSNL, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet also approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages of the country through the Universal Service Obligation Fund, at an estimated cost of Rs 26,316 Crores, Vaishnaw further said.

ALSO READ | 5G spectrum auction: Bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh cr made on Day 1; services to start by Sept-Oct, says Ashwini

ALSO READ | 5G spectrum: Fifth round of bidding underway, auctions may conclude today

Latest Business News