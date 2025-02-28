Blinkit to deliver Apple Macbook, iPads in 10 minutes in these cities - Full list here Apple product delivered in 10 minutes: Earlier, Blinkit launched a 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram as a pilot project.

Quick commerce player Blinkit has said that customers can get Apple products, including MacBook Air, iPad and AirPods, within 10 minutes from the platform. Sharing the information, Blinkit founder & CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the platform has started delivering these products in some cities.

In a post on X, he said consumers can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes. The cities where this facility is available includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

In the quarter that ended December 31, 2024, the quick commerce business of Zomato incurred a Rs 103 crore loss largely on account of pulling forward the growth investments.

In the letter to shareholders, Zomato stated that the company expects the losses in the quick commerce business under Blinkit to continue in the near term due to the investments.

While intensifying competition accelerated customer awareness and adoption of quick commerce, Dhindsa had noted that it led to a pause in margin expansion in the business, which is expected and should be temporary.

The facility will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the company said.

Earlier, Blinkit launched a 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram as a pilot project.

"These ambulances will be stocked with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (automated external defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. They will also be equipped with a scoop stretcher and a wheelchair to safely transport those in need," the company said.

Each vehicle will be manned by a paramedic, a duty assistant, and a trained driver. According to the company, the service will soon be expanded to more areas.

Last year, the company partnered with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 10 minutes of placing orders.