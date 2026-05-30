Bhangel flyover in Noida to have sound barriers soon in big relief for locals, check project cost, deadline

Noida:

Here comes a piece of good news for the locals in Noida. The Bhangel flyover in the city will have sound barriers soon and in this regard, the Noida authority has issued a tender to finalise an agency to install sound barriers, officials said on Friday.

They added that the move to install sound barriers comes after complaints filed by residents living along the elevated corridor, alleging that the rising noise from the stretch is posing problems to them since the road was opened in November 2025.

“We have invited bids for the installation of noise barriers on the elevated road. The project will cover junction numbers 10, 11 and 12 near sectors 42, 47, 48, 49, 107 and 110. The work involves installing sound barriers to reduce traffic noise for nearby residential areas,” said AK Arora, general manager, Noida authority, was quoted as saying by HT.

Sound barriers on Bhangel flyover: Check project cost, deadline

Reports suggest that the estimated cost of the project is ₹18.8 crore and it is expected to be completed within two months. The officials said that the last date for submission applications is June 1, while the tenders will be opened on June 2.

Know all about Sound barriers on Bhangel flyover

Officials further stated that the sound barriers will comprise of 120 mm-thick aluminium soundproof panels filled with high-density rockwool material designed to absorb noise. Moreover, each panel will measure 1.3 metres in height and 3 metres in width.

Official stated that the aluminium sheets used in the sound barriers will have a special powder-coated finish for durability and weather protection and apart from this, the tendering agency will be responsible for the supply, installation and fixing of entire noise barrier system.

Check details about Bhangel flyover

The six-lane Bhangel flyover spanning 5.5 kilometers was built at a cost of Rs 608 crore to reduce traffic jams and the travel time between Noida and Greater Noida/Dadri areas. The flyover has significantly eased congestion on the heavily encroached Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road for commuters travelling towards Salarpur, Chhalera, Barola, Bhangel, Agahpur and nearby villages.

However, this flyover passes through densely populated areas, residents living nearby have complained of loud traffic noises throughout the day and night. Many houses located close to the elevated road and have been affected by the noise.

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Bhangel elevated road: Hours-long commute cut to just 5 minutes, check details