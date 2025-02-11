Bank holiday tomorrow: Banks to remain shut in these states for Ravidas Jayanti, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Banks to remain shut in these states for Ravidas Jayanti.

Along with schools and government offices, banks will also remain shut in several states on February 13 for Sant Ravidas Jayanti. The states where banks will remain shut include Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. Bank customers in these statesd are advised to plan their banking activities either before or after this date due to the closure.

The bank customers must note that the banks are closed on all national and local festivals, anniversaries, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the bank branches are open on first, third and fifth Saturdays.

List of states where banks closed on Feb 12

Delhi

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Banks closed for 14 days in February 2025

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for 14 days in the month of February.

Banks will remain shut in Shimla and will not operate due to Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 12. Apart from this, banks in Imphal will close on Saturday, February 15, for Loi-Ngai-Ni. These closures are part of the scheduled holidays for February 2025 designed by the RBI.

Public holiday in Delhi

In the meantime, the Delhi government has declared Ravidas Jayanti on February 12 as a holiday, according to an official notification. The notification issued by the general administration department said, ”The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti”. The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti declared in November 2024 has been cancelled, it said.