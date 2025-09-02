Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line: 142 bridges, 48 tunnels, and other details about 51-km-long engineering wonder Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line: Once operational, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line will curtail the Guwahati-Aizawl journey from a road trip of 14-18 hours to about 12 hours by train.

New Delhi:

The connectivity in India’s northeast is slated to get a boost as Mizoram braces for the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which is nearing completion. This development will bring the state’s capital, Aizawl, to the country’s national railway map for the very first time. The project spans a distance of 51.38 kilometres and aims to boost connectivity in the region. It is set to drastically reduce the travel time while opening new opportunities for the people of Mizoram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Aizawl on September 13.

Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line To Have 142 Bridges

The railway line has been built in one of the most difficult terrains in the country. According to news agency ANI, more than 48 tunnels have been constructed by engineers, which are of a combined length of over 12 kilometres. Additionally, the project features 142 bridges, including both major and minor structures.

The salient features of this project include the Bridge No 196, which stands out at 104 metres in height. It is effectively taller than the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi. The bridge emerges as the highest bridge in this section, while it comes as the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.

Project Features 6 Road Underpasses

Moreover, the project also features six road underpasses and five road overbridges, aimed at facilitating smooth transportation in the region.

As per the latest updates, while 97 per cent of the funds have been utilised, almost 95 per cent of the physical work has already been completed.

Earlier, the Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a successful trial run in May 2025, which was later followed by safety inspections in June.

Guwahati-Aizawl Journey In 12 Hours

Once operational, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line will curtail the Guwahati-Aizawl journey from a road trip of 14-18 hours to about 12 hours by train. Along with this, the project will boost trade, tourism, education, healthcare, and employment. It will also strengthen strategic connectivity in the border state.

The project will make Mizoram the 4th northeast state to be connected to the network of Indian Railways.