Attention passengers: Watching reels on train after 10 pm could land you in trouble, check guidelines

New Delhi:

Attention passengers. If you are travelling on trains and watching reels on trains after 10 pm, it could land you in trouble. Recently, the Indian Railways implemented the 'After 10 PM Rule' for train passengers in order to make night travel comfortable. As part of the new guidelines, maintaining silence in the train after 10 PM is necessary for all and those who violate the guidelines will face strict action.

The Indian Railways, in its latest guidelines, stated that any activity that causes disturbance to other passengers should not be conducted. The prime objective of this rule is to ensure that every passenger gets a complete opportunity for sleep and rest during the journey.

What are the punishments for violating railway guidelines?

As per the Section 145 of the Railway Act, 1989, if any passenger disturbs the peace, creates noise or harasses others in the train, it can be considered an offence and such unruly passengers will first be given a warning or fined. The fine can range from Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

Is listening to songs at high volumes a violation of railway rules?

As per the Indian Railways guidelines, it is a violation as it has clear rules about this. According to the rules, no passenger can listen to songs at high volume or talk loudly on mobile phones in trains. If your actions are making co-assengers uncomfortable or causing them disturbance, it will be considered a violation of rules.

Check the guidelines for train passengers at night time

Indian Railways issues guidelines for passenger convenience and to maintain peace at night. As per the rules, passengers cannot talk loudly on phones or play music without headphones after 10 PM. Moreover, all lights except the night light must be turned off. If any passenger does not follow these rules, Railways can take strict action against them.