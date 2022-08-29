Monday, August 29, 2022
     
  4. Antrix case: Big win for Govt! Delhi HC sets aside Rs 15,000 cr arbitral award in favour of Devas

The satellite company has been embroiled in a fight with the Indian government since a contract it had to develop wireless broadband in the country was cancelled in 2011.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2022 16:38 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Delhi HC sets aside Rs 15,000 cr arbitral award in favour of Devas

Antrix devas deal case: In a significant victory for the government of India, the Delhi High Court has overturned a judgement by the International Chamber of Commerce ordering Antrix—the commercial arm of ISRO—to pay Devas Multimedia Private Limited over Rs 15,000 crore in damages and interest.

Devas received a $562 million award from the International Chamber of Commerce arbitration in September 2015, concluding that Antrix had improperly cancelled a contract to build satellites for Devas. A US court upheld the ICC award in October 2020.

The ISRO commercial branch Antrix cancelled a satellite arrangement with the business in 2011, which resulted in a decade-long legal dispute. As a result, the Devas shareholders are enforcing an International Chamber of Commerce arbitral award of $1.2 billion to Devas.

