Antrix case: Big win for Govt! Delhi HC sets aside Rs 15,000 cr arbitral award in favour of Devas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Delhi HC sets aside Rs 15,000 cr arbitral award in favour of Devas

Antrix devas deal case: In a significant victory for the government of India, the Delhi High Court has overturned a judgement by the International Chamber of Commerce ordering Antrix—the commercial arm of ISRO—to pay Devas Multimedia Private Limited over Rs 15,000 crore in damages and interest.

Devas received a $562 million award from the International Chamber of Commerce arbitration in September 2015, concluding that Antrix had improperly cancelled a contract to build satellites for Devas. A US court upheld the ICC award in October 2020.

The ISRO commercial branch Antrix cancelled a satellite arrangement with the business in 2011, which resulted in a decade-long legal dispute. As a result, the Devas shareholders are enforcing an International Chamber of Commerce arbitral award of $1.2 billion to Devas.

Latest Business News