Another top exit in 6 months at Akasa Air as co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns Akasa Air Co-founder and CCO Praveen Iyer has resigned, becoming the second senior leader to exit the airline in four months. The airline confirmed he will assist with the transition until April 30, 2026.

New Delhi:

Akasa Air's co-founder and chief commercial officer (CCO) Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five-year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life. He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, the statement added.

Second co-founder exit in four months

Iyer is the second Co-founder, after Neelu Khatri, to leave the airline. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.

Iyer is also a member of the airline’s Executive Committee.

Akasa Air, which began operations on August 7, 2022, now has four Co-founders — Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho, and Bhavin Joshi. Vinay Dube is the Founder and CEO of the airline.

Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Akasa Air joins IATA

Earlier in January, Akasa Air joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global airlines' grouping that represents more than 360 airlines, including Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

In a release, the airline said it became an IATA member after completing the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), which is mandatory for membership.

“We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India’s aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion in economic contribution,” said Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific at IATA.

With a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air connects 26 domestic and six international cities.

Speaking about the IATA membership, Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said the association will strengthen the airline’s global credibility and position it as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage.

ALSO READ | EPFO update: New app to allow withdrawal through UPI - All you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)