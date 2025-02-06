Amazon invests in 3 new wind energy projects across India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The wind farm is expected to be operational by second quarter of 2026.

In a push towards its clean energy commitment, Amazon has announced investments in three new wind energy projects across India. The move will bring the tech major closer to its commitment to powering its operations with 100 per cent renewable energy.

New wind farms in 3 states

The new projects include wind farms in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The company now comprises of 53 solar and wind projects nationwide. and are collectively capable of generating more than 4 million megawatt hours (MWh) of carbon-free energy – enough to power over 1.3 million Indian homes annually.

“Amazon is committed to driving the carbon-free energy transition forward in both India and around the world, which will help us all address climate change at scale,” said Avinash Shekhar, Head, APJC Energy and Water Strategy, AWS.

The project include a 100MW wind farm at CleanMax Koppal in Karnataka; a 99 MW wind project at BluPine Solapur in Maharashtra; and a 180 MW wind project at JSW Energy Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu.

As part of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon, CleanMax said it will develop and operate the wind energy project in Koppal, Karnataka.

The project will be connected to the national grid and will help match the electricity consumed by Amazon’s operations.

The wind farm is expected to be operational by second quarter of 2026, generating roughly 355 million kWh (kilowatt hour) of clean electricity annually and offsetting an estimated 252,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually — equivalent to planting nearly 14.

8 million trees each year.

"As a company that has always championed sustainability, CleanMax is elated to collaborate with Amazon to help decarbonise its operations while also advancing India's green energy landscape,” said Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax.

