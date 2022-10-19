Airfare between Delhi, Mumbai, Patna witnesses three-fold rise amid festive season; may spike more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Huge hike in airfare from Delhi, Mumbai to Patna

Airfare on flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Patna has witnessed a massive surge ahead of the festive season. According to the details, the airfare registered more than a three-fold rise over the off-peak season rates.

Experts believe that the spike may continue.

The price of a Delhi to Patna flight on October 22 was Rs 14,000 while the fare of a flight between Mumbai to Patna reached Rs 20,000.

The current fare from these two places to Patna is more than the rate from Delhi to Sharjah, which is Rs 11,000.

The current fare price for a flight from Delhi to Bangkok is Rs 10,500, while a flight from Delhi to Singapore was priced at Rs 13,000.

Similarly, the air ticket from Kolkata to Patna was hiked to Rs 10,500.

Other than the said cities, air tickets for other cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, etc. have also increased.

One of the biggest reasons for the spikes in airfare is the unavailability of train tickets.

The waiting lists on trains are very high and even Tatkal tickets are not available.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway has decided to run 32 additional mail and express trains bound for Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Jay Nagar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni (Begusarai) to provide some relief to the passengers.

Officials claim to run a total of 211 trains till Chatth Puja. The trains will start from Jammu, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Delhi, Bhiwani and Pathankot.

(With inputs from IANS)

