New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express makes inaugural run. Here's ticket fare, train schedule

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins operations

New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express commenced operations on Wednesday morning. The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.

The new Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.

The train is a semi-high-speed, intercity, electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat Express -- train number 22447 departed from New Delhi railway station at 5:50 am.

Loco pilot Mahendra Kumar Meena said, "It will take 4 hours 46 minutes to reach Una at 10:34 am. The maximum speed of this train would be 130 km."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Iqubal Singh, the first passenger on the train, said, "It is a very special journey for me. I came from Dubai, and have to go to Chandigarh. I was surprised when my friend booked the ticket for this train."

Another passenger, Rashmi Dhiman, said that she had planned to travel by the new train ten days ago. "We are lucky that we got the tickets. We will go to Dharamshala and travelling by this train to Una. I am glad to travel by this train."

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat train - All you need to know

The train will run six days a week, except Friday

The train originates from Amb Andaura Railway Station in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. It runs between Amb Andaura Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station

There are a total of 16 coaches, comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches

It is an advanced version of Vande Bharat, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration

It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds

The train number for New Delhi to Amb Andaura Vande Bharat is 22447

The train number for Amb Andaura to New Delhi Vande Bharat is 22448

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat - Schedule, stations

The train departs from New Delhi Railway station at 5:50 am

It halts at Ambala Cantt junction at 8 am and at Chandigarh junction at 8:40 am

The next stoppages are at Anandpur Sahib Railway Station at 10 am and Una Himachal Railway Station at 10:34 am

The train terminates at Amb Andaura Railway Station in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh at 11:05 am

The return journey

Vande Bharat Express departs from Amb Andaura Railway Station at 1 pm

It then reaches Una Himachal Railway Station at 1:21 pm

The train then makes a technical halt at Nangal Dam railway station

The next stoppages are at Anandpur Sahib Railway Station at 2:08 pm and then at Chandigarh Junction at 3:25 pm

Vande Bharat Express then makes a penultimate halt at Ambala Cantt junction at 4:13 pm and terminates at New Delhi railway station at 6:25 pm

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat - Ticket fare

New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express (train number 22447)

Executive Class: Rs 2045 (including catering), Rs 1890 (without catering)

Chair Car: Rs 1075 ((including catering), Rs 955 (without catering)

Amb Andaura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (train number 22448)

Executive Class: Rs 2240 (including catering), Rs 1890 (without catering)

Other Vande Bharat trains

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.

