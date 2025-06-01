Air India to retrofit 13 legacy A321ceo aircraft amid supply chain delays Air India is extending the service life of older aircraft and accelerating fleet retrofits to address supply chain delays and enhance passenger experience.

New Delhi:

Air India has decided to extend the service life of its 13 legacy A321ceo aircraft by retrofitting them, reversing earlier plans to retire these planes. This move comes as the airline continues to face delays in fleet expansion and upgrades due to ongoing global supply chain issues. Additionally, the first batch of Air India’s legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft is scheduled to undergo retrofit starting in July.

Air India currently operates a fleet of 191 aircraft, including 64 wide-body and 127 narrow-body planes. The airline’s CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, told PTI that delays in seat certification have caused minor postponements but the retrofit of the Boeing 787-8s will begin soon.

Wilson said, “By the end of this financial year, we aim to have approximately 68 percent of our wide-body fleet upgraded, with the full retrofit program expected to be completed by 2027.” The airline has 27 legacy Boeing 787-8s in its fleet.

The company has also commenced a heavy refurbishment program for its legacy Boeing 777 aircraft, with two planes already refurbished and returned to service. This refurbishment includes updating interiors such as carpets, seat covers, cushions, and repairing damaged seats, and is expected to be finished by year-end.

Regarding the narrow-body fleet, Wilson shared that 65-68 percent has already been upgraded, with plans to complete the entire upgrade process by the end of the year. The decision to retrofit the 13 A321ceo planes will see these aircraft upgraded early next year instead of being retired.

Currently, Air India’s wide-body fleet consists of 6 Airbus A350s, 19 Boeing 777-300ERs, 5 Boeing 777-200LRs, 7 Boeing 787-9s, and 27 Boeing 787-8s. The narrow-body segment includes 6 Airbus A319s, 94 A320neos, 4 A320ceos, 13 A321ceos, and 10 A321neos.

The airline, like many others globally, has experienced delivery and upgrade delays due to persistent supply chain disruptions. However, Wilson expressed cautious optimism about the situation improving over time. “Supply constraints remain in several areas but the situation is gradually improving. We expect these issues to ease further by 2029 or 2030,” he said.

He highlighted specific challenges, such as engine supply bottlenecks affecting narrow-body aircraft and the ongoing recovery of the Boeing 737 program. “The program is regaining pace and meeting important milestones, which will help catch up on delays. Overall, supply chain conditions are progressively getting better,” Wilson added.

This retrofit and upgrade strategy is part of Air India’s broader efforts to modernize its fleet, improve passenger experience, and maintain operational efficiency amid a complex global aviation landscape.