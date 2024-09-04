Air India introduces 'AEYE Vision' to its mobile app for real-time flight updates: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : AIR INDIA WEBSITE Air India is the Tata Group-owned airline.

Air India has introduced a new feature on its mobile app called 'AEYE Vision,' aimed at enhancing the passenger experience with real-time trip updates. Developed in-house and powered by AI-based computer vision technology, AEYE Vision enables passengers to access information such as flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by scanning a code on their ticket, boarding pass, or baggage tag, according to airline officials. This comes as Air India faced numerous complaints related to passenger baggage issues in recent times.

The AEYE Vision feature aims to reduce manual data entry and can be easily accessed from the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app's homepage and other relevant sections. This feature enhances the app experience by allowing users to scan documents with their phone camera or upload images from their gallery. The app then processes these inputs to provide instant, relevant actions.

Here are key functionalities of AEYE Vision:

Boarding Pass: Scan to automatically update journey details in the 'My Trips' section and check the status of flight and baggage.

Baggage Tag: Track checked-in bags, receive notifications about their loading, unloading, and readiness for pickup.

Ticket: Initiate web check-in, add trip details to 'My Trips,' and track flight and baggage status by scanning the ticket.

AEYE Vision also reduces the steps and data entry requirements needed to access real-time trip details, offering customers an immersive app experience. Users can simply scan documents using their phone camera or upload images from their gallery. The app automatically recognises the content and initiates relevant actions, streamlining the process for a more seamless user experience.

Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights

It should be noted here that Air India has also decided to introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday (September 1) commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said. Its A350 aircraft features 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in premium economy and 264 economy seats.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Air India introduces wireless inflight entertainment service in its aircraft: Know all about it