Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares Starting at Rs 1,279 and five million discounted seats To avail of the discounted prices, travellers should be aware of the terms and conditions imposed by the Air India Express for the ‘Freedom Sale’ 2025.

New Delhi:

Tata Group-owned budget carrier Air India Express (AIX) has announced a massive ‘Freedom Sale’ in celebration of India’s Independence Day 2025, offering discounted airfares starting at just Rs 1,279 for domestic and Rs 4,279 for international flights, according to the airline’s official website.

The airline revealed that 5 million (50 lakh) seats are up for grabs at reduced prices, available for booking until Friday, August 15, 2025, with the travel period extending up to March 31, 2026.

"5 million seats on offer. This #FreedomSale! Celebrate the freedom to explore and create #MeaningfulConnections" Air India Express posted on social media platform X.

Domestic and international fares

According to the airline, two fare types are being offered:

Xpress Lite:

Rs 1,279 (Domestic)

Rs 4,279 (International)

Xpress Value:

Rs 1,379 (Domestic)

Rs 4,479 (International)

These discounted fares come with member-exclusive benefits, such as:

20% discount on Gourmair hot meals

Discounts on Cabin and Excess Check-in Baggage

Priority check-in via Xpress Ahead services

Key terms and conditions

Air India Express has listed several important guidelines for travellers:

Fares exclude base fare, taxes, airport charges, and any additional fees like convenience or ancillary charges.

Zero convenience fees apply to online bookings made through net banking under the Xpress Lite fare category.

The offer is valid only for completed bookings. If a ticket is fully cancelled, the discount will be withdrawn, making the booking ineligible for the offer.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Discounted seats are limited and may not be available across all dates, flights, or routes.

The airline reserves the right to cancel or modify the offer without prior notice, and no compensation will be entertained.

No refunds are permitted once payment is made. Cancellations will incur applicable fees as per AIX policy.

How to book

Customers can book tickets through:

The Air India Express website

The mobile app

Air India Express encourages early booking due to high demand and limited seat availability under this offer.

With travel demand soaring and the holiday season around the corner, the airline's Freedom Sale is expected to drive strong bookings, particularly for price-sensitive domestic and regional international travelers.