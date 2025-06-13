Air India crash: We will be transparent in our communication, says Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran Air India crash: Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each person who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

New Delhi:

Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday said that they will be transparent in their communication on the plane crash near Ahmedabad in which 241 passengers and crew members died. "... we will be completely transparent about the findings. We owe it to the families and loved ones, to our pilots and crew, and to you. The Tata Group takes its responsibility to society seriously, and that includes being open about what occurred yesterday," he said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, he said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft started losing altitude soon after takeoff and crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and support teams have been set up for families seeking information.

Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each person who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured," Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

DGCA orders enhanced inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

Meanwhile, aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet of Air India owned by Tata Group.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes that are equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.