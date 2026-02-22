Advertisement
  3. Air India cancels all New York-Newark flights amid monster East Coast blizzard warning

Air India cancels all New York-Newark flights amid monster East Coast blizzard warning

Weather updates: The National Weather Service has issued urgent blizzard warnings spanning Maryland to Massachusetts, blanketing New York City, Long Island, Boston and surrounding areas.

Air India Express. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on February 23 (Monday), prioritising traveller and crew safety amid forecasts of a massive winter storm battering the US East Coast. The decision comes as heavy snow- up to 1-2 feet (30-61 cm)- looms over key hubs, threatening operations from Sunday into Monday. Affected passengers will receive full support, including rebooking options and refunds, as the airline scrambles to mitigate chaos.

Blizzard alert: Historic Nor'easter looms

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings stretching from Maryland to Massachusetts, engulfing New York City, Long Island, Boston, and beyond. Meteorologist Cody Snell from the Weather Prediction Center called it an "uncommon" powerhouse—a rare, expansive Nor'easter unseen in years- with gale-force winds, blinding snow, and plummeting visibility set to snarl travel. Officials warn of power outages, fallen trees and near-impossible road conditions, rippling disruptions across transatlantic routes.

Urgent advice for stranded travellers

Pack no luggage yet- check Air India's website or call 24/7 helplines (+91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999) for real-time updates before heading to airports. The carrier urges constant monitoring, as knock-on delays could linger mid-week amid over 3,000 prior cancellations. This storm ranks among the East Coast's fiercest in recent memory, underscoring airlines' aggressive precautions in an era of volatile weather.

