Advantage Assam 2.0: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani pledges Rs 50,000 crore investment over next 5 years

Advantage Assam 2.0: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that the company will invest Rs 50,000 crore across five different verticals in Assam over the next five years.

Speaking at the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati, the RIL chairman said the money will be invested to make Assam technology and AI ready.

"In the previous summit in 2018, Reliance had committed an investment of Rs 5,000 crores in Assam. Since then, our investment in the state has exceeded Rs 12,000 crores. In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple this investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crores over the next five years in five priority areas. Our first priority is to make Assam tech-ready and AI-ready. For us, Assam's digital transformation is a noble and patriotic mission. Jio has made Assam not only 2G mukt, but 5G yukt. We are very grateful for the people of Assam to adopt Jio with their heart. After building world-class connectivity infrastructure, we will now install high-performance computing infrastructure. Reliance will establish an AI-ready data centre in Assam, which will benefit students with AI-assisted teachers, patients with AI-assisted doctors, agriculture will benefit from AI-assisted farmers, and AI will help Assam's youth to learn from home and earn from home," he said.

Ambani said this amount will be pumped into areas including green and nuclear energy, the supply chain of food and non-food products. The company will also focus on expanding the footprint of Reliance's retail stores.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state will have a USD 143 billion economy by 2030.

He emphasised that the state has emerged from being the "most disturbed" to the "most peaceful" now.

"The state's GDP growth this year will be 15.2 per cent. The economy will reach USD 143 billion by 2030," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)