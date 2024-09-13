Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Adani Group features in TIME's world's best companies 2024 list

The Adani Group has been included in TIME's prestigious "World's Best Companies of 2024" list, created in collaboration with Statista, a global leader in industry rankings and statistics. The recognition acknowledges the group's efforts in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability across its businesses.

The Adani Group in a statement said, "The accolade highlights the Adani Group's commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. It is further validation of the group's hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses."

The recognised companies include:

Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Adani Green Energy Ltd Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Adani Total Gas Ltd Ambuja Cements Ltd Adani Power Ltd Adani Wilmar Ltd

Eight Adani companies recognised

Eight of Adani Group's listed companies were evaluated for the list, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Ambuja Cements. The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight entities. The evaluation was conducted across over 50 countries, with around 170,000 participants assessing factors like work conditions, salary, and company image.

Comprehensive evaluation criteria

The list was based on three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability. Companies with revenues exceeding USD 100 million in 2023 and showing growth between 2021 and 2023 were considered. Sustainability was evaluated using standardised ESG KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database.

Global recognition

The survey evaluated 1,000 companies globally, with the highest-ranking businesses earning their spot on the list. Adani's inclusion highlights its ongoing efforts toward excellence in business operations and social responsibility.

