Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch dismisses conflict of interest allegations as false and defamatory

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch released a joint statement on Friday, refuting conflict of interest claims made by the Congress party. The couple described the accusations as "completely false, malicious, and defamatory."

Clarification on consulting roles

The Buchs explained that Dhaval Buch's consulting work with companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Pidilite, and Dr. Reddy's was merit-based and predated Madhabi's tenure at Sebi. Mahindra & Mahindra also clarified that Dhaval was hired in 2019 for his expertise in supply chain management, years before Madhabi assumed her role.

Response to property and rental allegations

The couple addressed claims regarding rental income from a property leased to a Wockhardt associate, clarifying that Madhabi had no involvement in any Sebi investigations concerning the company. They confirmed that all necessary disclosures regarding the property were made to Sebi since her appointment in 2017.

Clarification on ESOPs

The Buchs also rejected allegations about irregularities in Madhabi's Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) from ICICI Bank, stating that the bank's rules allow retired employees to exercise vested options over ten years.

