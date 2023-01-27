Adani Enterprises FPO: GMP, subscription status, closing date, price band, lot size - DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Adani Enterprise FPO: Check closing date, price band, lot size

Adani Enterprises FPO: In an endeavor to fund its capex plans and repay a portion of the debt, business tycoon Gautam Adani's flagship company Adani Enterprises is launching its follow-on public offering (FPO) on Friday (January 27). Adani Enterprises FPO of Rs 20,000 crore would be the largest ever in the history of India.

Important details of issue are as follows:

Opening date and closing date of the FPO

The FPO is open from January 27, 2023 to January 31, 2023. The company aims to garner Rs. 20,000.00 crore at the upper level of the price band from this FPO.

The quota for retail investors for AEL’s FPO is fixed at 35%. Whereas the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota is fixed at 50% and for Non-Institutional Bidders (NII), the quota is reserved at 15%. Allotment of shares will begin on February 3, 2023 and its fresh shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on February 8, 2023.

Price band and grey market response

The price of per share is likely to be Rs.3112 to Rs. 3276 for its Rs. 20,000 crore FPO. Shares of the company are currently commanding a grey market premium, or GMP, of Rs.51, which is lower than Wednesday's GMP.

FPO lot size

The investors can purchase a minimum of 1 lot containing 4 equity shares or their multiples.

Adani Enterprise FPO in a nutshell

Opening Date January 27, 2023 Closing Date January 31, 2023 Listing Date February 8, 2023 Allotment Date February 3, 2023 Price Band Rs.3112 to Rs. 3276 per share

Face Value Rs. 1 Issue Size 64,738,475 shares amounting to Rs. 20,000 crore Listing in BSE and NSE

FAQ

1- How can the investors check the AEL’s FPO allotment status?

To check the AEL’s IPO allotment status, investors should use the PAN number, demat account’s application number, or DP ID and click on search.

2- When did AEL first debut in the stock market?

AEL’s first debut in the stock market was in September 1994 with an IPO of 12.50 lakh equity shares.

