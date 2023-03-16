Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Aadhaar: UIDAI announces free document updation process for limited period; Check details

UIDAI offers free online document updates for Aadhaar holders through the 'myAadhaar' portal for three months starting March 15, 2023, as part of the Digital India initiative. The move is aimed at making it easier for users to update their details.

Updated on: March 16, 2023
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that it will now offer free online document updates for Aadhaar holders. The move is expected to benefit millions of residents and is part of the Digital India initiative. According to the UIDAI, the 'myAadhaar' portal will provide the free document update service for the next three months as a measure aimed at facilitating users in updating their details, showing a people-focused approach.

The free service is available for three months from March 15, 2023, to June 14, 2023. However, the service will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, like previously. If there are any changes in the demographic details of the residents, such as name, date of birth, or address, they can visit their nearest centres or opt for digital means to update their details for free during the offer period.

To update their details digitally, users can log in to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number, where a one-time password (OTP) will be shared on their registered mobile number. There, they can select the 'document update' icon, which will display their existing details. An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, click on the next hyperlink, and choose Proof of Identity(PoI) and Proof of Address(PoA) documents from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update their documents.

Under the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, individuals with Aadhaar numbers may update their supporting documents in Aadhaar at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents after the completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment, according to the UIDAI. The purpose is to ensure that their information remains accurate, leading to better service delivery and improved authentication success rates.

