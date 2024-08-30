Deadline to update your Aadhaar card details for free ends on September 14: Here's how to do it online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card users can update their address online by submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents.

Aadhaar Card Update: The last date to update Aadhaar details for free will end on September 14. Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had extended the deadline multiple times, and it remains to be seen if it ewill extend the deadline again. The current deadline of September 14 was extended by three months on June 14 by the UIDAI. Earlier, the UIDAI extended the deadlines on March 14 this year and December 15 last year to update Aadhaar details for free.

What details can you update online

Aadhaar Card users can update their address online by submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents. No fee will be required if the address is not updated in the last 10 years. However, you need to have the same mobile number linked to your Aadhaar to receive OTPs for online logins and address updating. They need to visit UIDAI-authorized centers to update other details such as name, mobile number, photo, etc.

Aadhaar Card Update: How to do it online

First you need to visit Aadhaar Self-Service Portal on the UIDAI website.

On the home page, log in with Aadhaar number, Captcha, and the One Time Password (OTP).

Then go to the Document Update section and review your existing details for accuracy.

On this page, you will have to choose appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload scanned copies of the original documents for verification.

Remember service request number to track the progress of your details update process.

Should you update Aadhaar card after 10 years?

As per the recommendations from the UIDAI, every user should update his or her Aadhaar card details after 10 years so that their address and other details remain updated and they don’t face any difficulties in availing of any government schemes. However, it is mandatory to update Aadhaar card after 10 years.