8th Pay Commission: Check expected fitment factor and how it will impact salary of govt employees 8th Pay Commission: For the uninitiated, the minimum basic salary under the 7th Pay Commission increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. This was because of the fitment factor of 2.57.

New Delhi:

8th Pay Commission: The central government is expected to approve the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission soon. According to reports, preparations are underway, and an announcement can be expected anytime soon. It is noteworthy that the central government announced the formation of the commission in January this year. The 8th Pay Commission is to be implemented from January 1, 2026. The move will have an impact on the salary, pension and allowances and is expected to benefit more than 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners.

The Salary Will Depend On Fitment Factor

If you are a government employee, here is how much your salary can increase. The salary hike under the 8th Pay Commission will depend on the fitment factor.

Let us tell you that a key concept in pay commissions is the fitment factor, which is a common multiplier used to calculate revised pay and pension at all levels. This ensures a uniform pay hike regardless of the employee grade or pay band.

The fitment factor is expected to be between 1.90 to 2.5. If this happens, there are chances of a good salary hike.

For the uninitiated, the minimum basic salary under the 7th Pay Commission increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 because of the fitment factor of 2.57. The pension also saw a major revision, from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000. The commission also launched a health insurance scheme for central government employees.

Although the official fitment factor of the 8th Pay Commission has not been announced, it is expected to be around 2.5. This could lead to a significant increase in salary and pension, potentially increasing salaries by Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 depending on various factors.

Let's understand the salary hike with this example.

Current Basic Pay: Rs 40,000/month

8th Pay Commission Expected Fitment Factor: 2.5

Revised Basic Pay: Rs 40,000 × 2.5 = Rs 1,00,000/month

The actual fitment factor will be announced when the 8th Pay Commission releases its recommendations.