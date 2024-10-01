7th Pay Commission: 4% DA hike announced for govt employees of this state ahead of Dussehra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check 7th pay commission latest update here.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Sikkim as the state hiked dearness allowance for its employees by four per cent ahead of the Durga puja festival. One official notification has been issued by the Chief Secretary VB Pathak said on Tuesday.

The DA to the state government staff and dearness relief to pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing 46 per cent to 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2024.

The Sikkim government said the DA will also be admissible to the employees appointed on contract basis and work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales of pay of the state government.

Earlier in June this year, the Sikkim government had increased the dearness allowance (DA) by four percent for its employees and pensioners, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.

The announcement in this regard was made during the first cabinet meeting of the second Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government on June 10 , presided over by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.'

With the four percent hike, the total dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners has risen to 46 percent.

The state government that time saisd that the increase in DA will have an impact of Rs 174.6 crore on the state exchequer in the current financial year.