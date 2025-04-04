7th pay commission: Assam govt hikes DA for govt employees, salary to be disbursed before Bihu 7th pay commission DA hike: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government will add 2% more DA along with the salary before the Bihu and arrears will be given in April and May.

The Assam government on Friday announced 2% more dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners. Giving details, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move will come into effect from January 1, 2025. “We will add the 2% more DA along with the salary before the Bihu and arrears will be given in April and May, he said.

The development comes after the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approved release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2025 representing an increase of two per cent over the existing rate of 53 per cent of the Basic Pay or Pension to compensate against price rise.

In this regard, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will benefit about 48.66 lakh Central Government employees and 66.55 lakh pensioners.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs. 6614.04 crore per annum.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, an official release said.

Prior to this, the Jharkhand government in December 2024 hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 53 per cent of basic pay from the existing 50 per cent, effective from July 1 this year.

The dearness relief to pensioners was also increased by 3 percentage points to 53 per cent. The proposal regarding the hike in DA to state government employees and dearness relief to pensioners was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.