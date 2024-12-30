2025 holiday calendar: Is the stock market open on New Year? Check BSE, NSE holiday list

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Trading Holiday list in India 2025

2025 holiday calendar is released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). As 2024 draws to a close, investors are preparing for trading in the New Year. However, the significant question is- if the stock market is open on January 1? Well, the answer is yes. As per the official calendar, there is no holiday on New Year’s Day. In 2024, only two trading sessions are remaining—December 30 (Monday) and December 31 (Tuesday). Check BSE and NSE calendar 2025 below.

2025 holiday calendar: Stock market holiday calendar

As per the calendar, there will be a total of 14 stock exchange holidays in 2025, apart from the weekends when the markets remain closed for trading. The first stock market holiday in 2025 will be on Mahashivratri, that is on Wednesday, Feb. 26. In March, a long weekend holiday of Holi on Friday, March 14 and Id-Ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31 is scheduled.

BSE, NSE holiday list 2025

The leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed for business or trading on the following days:

February 26, 2025 – Maha Shivratri March 14, 2025 – Holi March 31, 2025 - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) April 10, 2025 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 14, 2025 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 18, 2025 - Good Friday May 01, 2025 - Maharashtra Day August 15, 2025 - Independence Day August 27, 2025 - Ganesh Chaturthi October 02, 2025 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 21, 2025 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan October 22, 2025 - Diwali-Balipratipada November 05, 2025 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2025 – Christmas

Holidays falling on Sunday

Holidays falling on weekends will not be counted under no trading. For instance, January 26 is usually a stock market holiday for Republic Day, but since it will fall on a Sunday in 2025, there will be no extra non-trading day. The holidays falling on Saturday / Sunday are as follows:

January 26, 2025 – Republic Day April 06, 2025 – Shri Ram Navami June 07, 2025 – Bakri Id July 06, 2025 - Muharram

Muhurat trading date 2025

The Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The NSE will notify the timings of Muhurat Trading later. It is advised to keep checking the official website for details.