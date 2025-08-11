14 km stretch from IFFCO Chowk to Dwarka Expressway set to transform Gurugram traffic forever The GMDA expects that following the construction of the stretch, the travel conditions will significantly improve. The traffic bottlenecks along the vital urban road will also be taken care of courtesy the new project.

Gurgaon:

In what comes as good news for Old Gurugram residents, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in a significant announcement has said that a 14-km link from Iffco Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway via Basai Road will be constructed. According to a Hindustan Times report, the move is aimed at easing the traffic congestion in Old Gurugram.

Several Construction Activities Planned Under The Project

Under the project, several construction activities will take place, including relaying the road surface, clearing the illegal encroachments, and widening key sections to facilitate smoother traffic. In the meantime, a comprehensive survey as well as traffic analysis have already been conducted.

Currently, the congested road originates at IFFCO Chowk in Sukhrali Village. Later, it runs along Mahavir Chowk near Sadar Bazar, the Gurudwara Road, Bhuteshwar Mandir intersection, and then to the Basai Road corridor. Later, it extends up to Basai flyover and links up to the Dwarka Expressway.

HT quotes a GMDA official as saying, “This stretch is in the heart of Old Gurugram and it has been decided to upgrade it. We have decided to relay the road and build surface drain along the entire stretch.”

“Once completed, the project will help commuters move with ease and improve connectivity with Dwarka expressway,” the official further added.

While the plan was in place to expand the road and add flyovers, but it was abandoned due to space constraints. The GDMA looks to work upon the existing alignment to improve it by adding a surface drainage system, which would help in preventing water logging.

Comprehensive Cost Estimate Within Month

A consultant is likely to develop a comprehensive cost estimate within a month. Following its approval, the upgrade will begin at Basai, later extend to Bhuteshwar Mandir. The route will pass through Jail Land, connect Mahavir Chowk to MG Road, and finally end at IFFCO Chowk.

The GMDA expects that following the construction of the stretch, the travel conditions will significantly improve. The traffic bottlenecks along the vital urban road will also be taken care of courtesy the new project.