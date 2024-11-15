10 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be launched in 2025 by Indian Railways: Check route, new features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check all about Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is all set to launch the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by year 2025-26 with a promise that will give a new level of comfort and convenience for long-distance travel. As per a report by ET Now, the Indian Railways is planning to launch 10 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains by the financial year 2025-26. These trains will boast of world-class facilities and best-in-class interiors.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Launch date

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are likely to be launched after necessary testing and trial runs in 2025. Speaking to ET NOW.in, U Subba Rao, General Manager, ICF, Chennai confirmed the development and said these trains will undergo oscillation trials and other trials for two months from 15th November after which it will be given for commercial service.

Recently, BEML, which is making these trains, delivered the first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Even as the Indian Railways hasn't yet announced the exact routes for these new sleeper trains, it is expected that the first few services will connect major cities like New Delhi and Pune, or possibly New Delhi and Srinagar.

How Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are special?

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are coming with features designed to make travel safer and more comfortable. These trains are being designed to meet the growing demand for safer, faster, and to ease long-distance travel.

Built with high-strength Austenitic stainless steel, these trains are equipped with advanced safety features, including crash buffers and specially designed couplers to protect passengers in case of an emergency.

The 16-car trainset will have a capacity to carry up to 823 passengers, offering a range of travel classes including First-Class AC, 2-Tier AC, and 3-Tier AC.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check new features

The Vande Bharat sleeper train are ebing designed to revolutionize long-distance rail travel or an overnight journey in the country.

These trains will provide a world-class travel experience and best-in-class amenities.

These trains feature Austenitic stainless-steel construction and is equipped with advanced crash-worthy elements, such as specially designed crash buffers and couplers, to maximize passenger safety.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check routes

The Indian Railways has not yet announced the routes of the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. However, many routes have been proposed for the first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and the trains are likely run between New Delhi and Pune or New Delhi to Srinagar.