Zomato IPO allotment today; Check listing date, Grey Markey Premium 

Zomato IPO Subscription Status, Grey Market Premium: Zomato is all set to finalise its initial public offering (IPO) share allocation today, July 22, after getting a strong response to its IPO (initial public offering) from investors last week. The ₹9,375-crore Zomato IPO has received stellar response from investors, subscribing 38.25 times during July 14-16. The IPO is India's biggest since March 2020.

Zomato, one of the most popular food delivery applications in India, has seen the highest subscription among the IPOs that raised more than ₹5,000 crore each in last 13 years.

Ahead of the IPO, Zomato had mobilised ₹4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 51.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 32.96 times subscription, and retail part 7.45 times. The IPO opened for subscription on July 14 in a price band of ₹72-76 per share.

The company, backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group Co, is the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO. It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.

The Zomato IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.com.

Incorporated in 2008, Zomato is present in 525 cities in India, with 3,89,932 active restaurant listings along with a presence in 23 countries outside India.

Zomato IPO: Listing

Credit of Zomato shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidders is expected on 26th July 2021 while tentative Zomato IPO listing date is 27th July 2021.

Zomato IPO: Grey Market Price

Zomato share price in the grey market is available at a premium of ₹23 today, according to market observers. That means, Zomato IPO GMP today is ₹23, up by ₹2 from its yesterday's Zomato IPO grey market premium of ₹21.

How to Check Zomato IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Zomato Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Zomato IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Zomato Limited - IPO’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’.

3) You can enter one of four different credentials to authenticate yourself.

These credentials are the PAN number, your application number, DP Client ID or IFSC code/Account Number. Then you simply submit and view the status of the share allotment.

Notably, after the finalisation of basis of allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on July 23 and equity shares will be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around July 26. The shares of Zomato will start trading on both BSE and NSE from July 27.

