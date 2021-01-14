Image Source : ANI WPI inflation eases to 1.22 per cent in December

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22 per cent in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent in November 2020, and 2.76 per cent in December 2019.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27 per cent in November 2020, to 0.92 per cent in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

"The food index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group has decreased from 158.9 in November 2020 to 154.4 in December 2020," said an official statement.

It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.

The primary articles inflation was at minus 1.61 per cent versus 2.72 per cent month-on-month and manufactured products inflation at 4.24 per cent versus 2.97 per cent.

For manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent, the index increased by 1.4 per cent to 123 in December from 121.3 in November.

A total of 16 groups that witnessed an increase in prices are manufacture of furniture; other transport equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; machinery and equipment; electrical equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment; basic metals; other non-metallic mineral products; rubber and plastics products; chemicals and chemical products; printing and reproduction of recorded media; paper and paper products; textiles; tobacco products; and food products.

Latest Business News