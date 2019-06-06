Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Who is Abidali Neemuchwala, the new Managing Director of Wipro?

Who is Abidali Neemuchwala, the new Managing Director of Wipro?

Abidali Neemuchwala, who now becomes Managing Director of Wipro, is an old industry hand. He has been instrumental in Wipro as well as in Tata Consultancy in the past.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2019 23:09 IST
Wipro MD Abidali Neemuchwala
Image Source : TWITTER

Wipro MD Abidali Neemuchwala

Wipro announced on Thursday (June 6) that Azim Premji will retire from the company as Executive Chairman. Wipro's Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala will be its new Managing Director. But who is Abidali Neemuchwala. Read on to know.

  • Abidali Neemuchwala has been Wipro's CEO since 2016.
  • He was born on December 8, 1967
  • After pursuing BE in National Institute of Technology and Masters in IIT Bombay, he joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1992.
  • During his 23-year stint at TCS, he was mentored by Natarajan Chandrasekaran
  • He was appointed as group president of Wipro in 2015.
  • In 2016, he suceeded T K Kurien as CEO of Wipro
  • He lives in Dallas, Texas
  • Abidali Neemuchwala was instrumental in Wipro's deal with Alight Solutions worth Rs 1.8 billion dollars.
  • He will now be Managing Director of Wipro while Azim Premji's son Rishad, will be the executive chairman of the company.

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAzim Premji to retire as executive chairman of Wipro after 53 years, son Rishad to take over Next StoryMCA hints at RBI inaction on non-compliance of IFIN on key benchmarks  