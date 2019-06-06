Who is Abidali Neemuchwala, the new Managing Director of Wipro?

Wipro announced on Thursday (June 6) that Azim Premji will retire from the company as Executive Chairman. Wipro's Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala will be its new Managing Director. But who is Abidali Neemuchwala. Read on to know.
- Abidali Neemuchwala has been Wipro's CEO since 2016.
- He was born on December 8, 1967
- After pursuing BE in National Institute of Technology and Masters in IIT Bombay, he joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1992.
- During his 23-year stint at TCS, he was mentored by Natarajan Chandrasekaran
- He was appointed as group president of Wipro in 2015.
- In 2016, he suceeded T K Kurien as CEO of Wipro
- He lives in Dallas, Texas
- Abidali Neemuchwala was instrumental in Wipro's deal with Alight Solutions worth Rs 1.8 billion dollars.
- He will now be Managing Director of Wipro while Azim Premji's son Rishad, will be the executive chairman of the company.