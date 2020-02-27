Image Source : AP Women billionaires double in 10 yrs as global billionaire population sees record rise

Last two decades have seen great progress in woman empowerment. Though much work remains to be done still, the world has come a long way. Things improved in the last decade. 'Me Too' was a movement that was both, necessary and long due. Harvey Weinstein, who was at the centre of it all, has been found guilty.

The greater feminine assertion is evident on a global scale. Number of woman billionaires on Forbes list has more than doubled since 2010. In that year, Forbes listed 91 women as billionaires. There was a welcome increase of 244 over the decade.

Woman Billionaires

Here's a look at some notable names in this stellar list

Laurene Powell Jobs

Net worth: USD 18.6 billion

Laurene Powell Jobs has invested her money in journalism Acquiring stakes in the Atlantic Magazine, ProPublica and Mother Jones.

She has also invested in a coding school. She also works in the field of immigration and education reform. She has set up the Emerson Collective that works in this field

Alice Walton

Net Worth: USD 44 billion

She is the daughter of Sam Walton who founded Walmart, the giant supermarket chain in the US. However, Alice Walton has moved to arts and away from family business. She is the chairman of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The museum is in Bentonville in Arkansas.

Jayshree Ullal

Net worth: USD 1 billion

Jayshree Ullal is President and CEO of Arista Networks. She was born in London and raised in India. She is one of America's wealthiest female executives.

Kylie Jenner

Net worth: USD 1 Billion

Kylie Jenner is a model and a mega celebrity. She has a cosmetics line of her own by the name of Kylie Cosmetics which had a turnover of USD 360 millions in 2018.

Oprah Winfrey

Net Worth: USD 2.6 billion

Oprah Winfrey is a household name thanks to her mega successful, decade-spanning talk show Oprah. Though the show has ended. Oprah Winfrey has successfully transitioned from an anchor-producer to a media and business magnate. She launched a cable network in 2011 by the name OWN. It is worth 75 million