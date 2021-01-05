Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. How Kisan Vikas Patra will bring you more benefits over investing in FDs

How Kisan Vikas Patra will bring you more benefits over investing in FDs

Kisan Vikas Patra is yet another public investment scheme that double the money in a limited amount of time. Just like FDs, Kisan Vikas Patra is also a beneficial and traditional system of investments. Kisan Vikas Patra is also called Post Office Savings Schemes and give better interest over regular FDs.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2021 18:47 IST
Kisan Vikas Patra, FDs
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Kisan Vikas Patra is yet another public investment scheme that double the money in a limited amount of time. Just like FDs, Kisan Vikas Patra is also a beneficial and traditional system of investments. Kisan Vikas Patra is also called Post Office Savings Schemes and give better interest over regular FDs.

Benefits of Kisan Vikas Patra

  • Amount invested in Kisan Vikas Patra gets doubled in 10 years 4 months times.
  • Investors are being given an interest of 6.7 per cent compounded annually. 
  • The minimum amount one can invest in Kisan Vikas Patra is Rs 1000. 
  • No upper limit of investments in Kisan Vikas Patra. 

Who can invest in Kisan Vikas Patra 

  • Minor above 10 years of age
  • a single adult
  • Joint A Account (Maximum 3 adults)
  • Joint B Account (Maximum 3 adults)
  • An adult on behalf of a minor
  • A guardian on behalf of a person of unsound mind

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News