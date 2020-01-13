Walmart fires 50 executives in India: Report

Walmart Inc has fired at least 50 of its India executives as part of its restructuring in the country, news agency Reuters quoted sources as saying. It is common knowledge that Walmart has been facing trouble expanding its wholesale business in India. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, operates 28 wholesale stores where it sells goods to small shopkeepers, and not to retail consumers.

The firings by Walmart mostly affected executives in the company's real estate division because the growth in the wholesale model has not been that robust, sources told Reuters. Walmart has also planned to shut down a fulfillment centre in Mumbai.

In a statement to Economic Times, Walmart said it was always looking for ways to operate more effectively and that "this required us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organized in the right way to best meet the needs of our members."

According to the report, the lay offs include that of senior executives at the retailer's sourcing, agri-business and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) divisions at its head office in Gurugram. The announcements were made at a town hall on Friday. The report further said that more exits would most likely happen in April.

Walmart has as many as 600 staff in its India head office out of a total of around 5,300 nationally.

